Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.