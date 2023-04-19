Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when shower…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…