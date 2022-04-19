Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
