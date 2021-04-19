 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

