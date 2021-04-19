Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Raci…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Cool temp…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. The foreca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …