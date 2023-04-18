Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when shower…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…