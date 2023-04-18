Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.