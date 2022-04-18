Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.