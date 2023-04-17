Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.