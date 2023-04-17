Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Racine, WI
