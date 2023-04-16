Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.