Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
