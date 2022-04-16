 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

