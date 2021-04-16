Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
