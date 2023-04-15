Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when shower…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for many! Find out when…