Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

