Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.