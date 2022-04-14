Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.