 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News