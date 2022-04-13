 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

