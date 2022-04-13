Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The are…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should se…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…