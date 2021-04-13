Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.