Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
