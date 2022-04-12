Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The are…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should se…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecast…