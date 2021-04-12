Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI
