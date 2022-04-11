Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI
