Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 6…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The for…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 47F. Winds S at…
Racine's evening forecast: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low n…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tom…