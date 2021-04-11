 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

