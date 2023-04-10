Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
