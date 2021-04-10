 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News