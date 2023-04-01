Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Racine, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Racine, WI
