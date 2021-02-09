Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 7.45. A 5-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. Today's for…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.34. Today's forec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in th…
For the drive home in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 6…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.12. We'll see a …
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.33. A 2-degree low is f…