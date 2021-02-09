 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 7.45. A 5-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News