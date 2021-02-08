Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 3.58. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.