This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 3.58. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -3.27. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.34. Today's forec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. A 14-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in th…
For the drive home in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 6…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.12. We'll see a …
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It…