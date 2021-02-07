Racine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 11.87. A 4-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
