Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -7.02. A -1-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

