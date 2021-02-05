Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 1.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.