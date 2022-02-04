Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.