For the drive home in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 0.45. A 4-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rain…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might b…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. 25 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.35. A 14-degree low is …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in th…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.88. 22 degrees is…