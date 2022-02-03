Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.