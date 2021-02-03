Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.