 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News