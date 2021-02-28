This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.33. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
