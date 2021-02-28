 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.33. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

