 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News