Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.