For the drive home in Racine: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predict…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Racine pe…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 16 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with tempe…