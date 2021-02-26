Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.