Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

