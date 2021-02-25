 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News