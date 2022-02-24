Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.