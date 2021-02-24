This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 16 degrees is today's…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degree…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predict…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Racine pe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees …
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …