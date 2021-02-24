 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

