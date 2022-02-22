For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, wit…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for…
This evening in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 10 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in Racine: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain...changing to snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 …