Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

