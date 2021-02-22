This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
