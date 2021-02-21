Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
