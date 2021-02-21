 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News