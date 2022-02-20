Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.