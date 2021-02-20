 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News