Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.