Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.