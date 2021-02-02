 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

