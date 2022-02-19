This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
